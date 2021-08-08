Ocean Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $29.73 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $326.65 million and $29.73 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.44 or 0.00814079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00098810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.