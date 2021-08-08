Odyssey (OCN) Trading Up 50.3% Over Last 7 Days

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $6.44 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00827256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00100086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

