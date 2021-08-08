Omnitude Hits Market Cap of $495,612.56 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $495,612.56 and $419,974.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00812780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00098200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

