Onooks Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $132,404.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00126072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00145536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.37 or 0.99883758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.59 or 0.00790114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.