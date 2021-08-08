Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

