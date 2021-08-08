Origo Price Up 233.6% Over Last Week (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 233.6% higher against the dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $25.15 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.00816214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

