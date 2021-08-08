Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 956 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

MDT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.64. 2,414,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $96.60 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

