Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $41.61 on Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $53.61 million and $432.43 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $41.61 or 0.00094262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 69.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00126901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00146595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.25 or 1.00361079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.79 or 0.00792469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

