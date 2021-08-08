Patrick Downey Buys 8,100 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,917,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,883,800.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Patrick Downey purchased 5,300 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Patrick Downey purchased 34,600 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,440.00.

Shares of CVE:ORE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.43. 83,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.83. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pi Financial upped their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

