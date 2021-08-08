PayPie (PPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.14 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $17.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPie Profile

PPP is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

