Permission Coin (ASK) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $25.55 million and approximately $447,693.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00126901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00146595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.25 or 1.00361079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.79 or 0.00792469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars.

