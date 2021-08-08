Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. 20,413,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

