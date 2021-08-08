Phala Network Market Capitalization Achieves $139.92 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Phala Network has a market cap of $139.92 million and $35.77 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.02 or 0.00814729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00098741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00039581 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.