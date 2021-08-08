Phala.Network (PHA) Trading Up 29.6% This Week

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

