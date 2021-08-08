Pizza Price Tops $0.0470 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $3,241.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

