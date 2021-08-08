Plasma Finance (PPAY) Trading 36.5% Higher This Week

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $375,246.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00124457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.09 or 1.00038954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.88 or 0.00789521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

