pNetwork Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.52 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and $12.52 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,820,853 coins and its circulating supply is 31,495,909 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

