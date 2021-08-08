Po.et Hits Market Cap of $532,368.77 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Po.et has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $532,368.77 and $59.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00825763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039945 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

