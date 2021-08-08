POA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $349,210.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. POA has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $349,210.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,377,104 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
