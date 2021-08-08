Polkamarkets (POLK) One Day Volume Tops $730,660.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $15.72 million and $730,660.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.00816762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00098778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,076,098 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

