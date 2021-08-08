Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Hits $133.52 on Major Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 50% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $50,778.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $133.52 or 0.00309959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.02 or 0.00814729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00098741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00039581 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

