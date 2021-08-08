PRIA Achieves Market Cap of $309,115.72 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $309,115.72 and $2,664.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00010086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00825763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039945 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.