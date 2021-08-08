PRIZM (PZM) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.21 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $26.21 million and $592,041.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000111 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,831,459,033 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

