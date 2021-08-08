Public Index Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63,357.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $5.93 million and $63,357.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00131453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00145329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.16 or 0.99969098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00783449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.