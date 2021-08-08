Pundi X (NPXS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00825600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00039968 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

