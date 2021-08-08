Pundi X[new] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43.90 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $391.33 million and $43.90 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00131453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00145329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.16 or 0.99969098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00783449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

