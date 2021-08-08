Quant Price Tops $147.47 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $147.47 or 0.00339013 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $48.13 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00881553 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

