QuickSwap Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $403.03 or 0.00916445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $64.38 million and approximately $26.66 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00146062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,161.12 or 1.00418442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.04 or 0.00791407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

