Quiztok Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.27 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and $41.27 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,031,836 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars.

