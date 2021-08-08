RAI Finance (RAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.23 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $31.65 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00126647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00145565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,050.42 or 0.99683407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00786455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.