RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.23

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $85.29 million and $9.53 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00827254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00040004 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,266,450 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

