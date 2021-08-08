reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $8,506.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.00814388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00098887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00039472 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,448,286 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.