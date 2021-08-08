Relite Finance (RELI) One Day Volume Tops $698,250.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $698,250.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00134836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00145804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,251.21 or 0.99902985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00783847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 33,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,900,642 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

