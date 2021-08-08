Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

