Reviewing Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.3% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIO-key International and Ezenia!’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.84 million 9.20 -$9.67 million N/A N/A Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ezenia! has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIO-key International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BIO-key International and Ezenia!, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

BIO-key International currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.64%. Given BIO-key International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -167.90% -45.22% -38.27% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ezenia! beats BIO-key International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

