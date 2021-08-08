Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading Up 23.8% This Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.18 or 0.00048156 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $88,924.91 and $114.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00146062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,161.12 or 1.00418442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.04 or 0.00791407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

