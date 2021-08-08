Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 1,923.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593,289 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 15.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.32% of Roblox worth $150,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,419. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.31.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last quarter.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.