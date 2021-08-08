Robonomics.network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $16.78 million and $1.32 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Robonomics.network has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for $16.11 or 0.00037029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00815593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00098855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,269,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,926 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

