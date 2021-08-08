ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.90 or 0.00526329 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000866 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

