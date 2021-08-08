RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $88.52 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $88.52 million and approximately $93,184.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $44,003.97 or 0.99579688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,012 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

