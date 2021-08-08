Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lessened by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,657,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,219. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.