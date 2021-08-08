Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $114,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. 1,416,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,015. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02.

