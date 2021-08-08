Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 2,194,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,277. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $88,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,128.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 133,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 478,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

