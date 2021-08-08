ScPrime (SCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,963.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $6,963.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00134836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002449 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,675,117 coins and its circulating supply is 36,991,506 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.