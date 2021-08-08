Sentinel Protocol Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.37 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

