Shard (SHARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.86 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 134.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and $21,291.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shard has traded 270.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

