SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) & One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) Head to Head Contrast

One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.9% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of One Horizon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares One Horizon Group and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group N/A -92.52% -72.45% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for One Horizon Group and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Horizon Group and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group $790,000.00 1.75 -$13.77 million N/A N/A SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 3.90 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than One Horizon Group.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats One Horizon Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Horizon Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital media, entertainment and secure messaging businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sales of Secure Messaging Licenses, 123 Wish, Love Media House, and Browning Productions. The 123 Wish segment offers an experience based platform where subscribers have a chance to play and win experiences from celebrities, athletes and artists. The Love Media House segment includes full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business that provides a broad range of entertainment services as well as branding and advertising, video and photo production, recording, songwriting, artist development, digital distribution, billboard chart promotion, and consulting and life coaching. The Browning Productions segment produces and distributes numerous television programs spanning dozens of episodes for acclaimed television networks such as A&E, FYI, and History Channel. The company was founded by Brian James Collins on November 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

