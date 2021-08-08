SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0318

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $615,695.84 and approximately $366.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,138.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.99 or 0.06903197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.45 or 0.01281067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00343610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00132998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.00618196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00337812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00286840 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,337,762 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

