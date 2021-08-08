Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

BSRR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,729. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

