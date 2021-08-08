Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) vs. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Head to Head Comparison

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 12.35% 13.18% 4.66%

21.5% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $5.99 million 3.17 -$13.59 million N/A N/A Hellenic Telecommunications Organization $2.06 billion 4.03 $411.11 million N/A N/A

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Siyata Mobile and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 0 0 2 0 3.00

Siyata Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.69%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Hellenic Telecommunications Organization.

Summary

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization beats Siyata Mobile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

